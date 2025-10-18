Robinson Value Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 25,542 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 2.3% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $188.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $233.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $241.20. The company has a market cap of $378.25 billion, a PE ratio of 133.95, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

