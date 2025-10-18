Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,554 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $171.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $176.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

