Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 186 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $467.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $476.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $457.96 and a 200-day moving average of $418.21. The company has a market capitalization of $120.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

