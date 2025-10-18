Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $151.53 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $146.96 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.92 and its 200 day moving average is $158.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $354.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. This represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.21.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

