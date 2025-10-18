Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 1.2% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $71,052,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,326,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,410,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 65.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,347,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,768 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $47,628,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 293.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,018,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,055 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:EPD opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,826. The trade was a 13.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 158,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,671.10. This trade represents a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

