Arista Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,606 Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 95.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 596.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 119.8% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.91.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.3%

FANG stock opened at $139.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.18 and its 200 day moving average is $140.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.04. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $186.74.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,586,306. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

