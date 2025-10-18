Arista Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,110 Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $748,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $5,408,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 352.4% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 3.1%

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $66.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average is $44.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 200,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,426,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,567,200. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,461.60. The trade was a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 490,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,890,950. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

