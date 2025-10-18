Hoese & Co LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Boston Partners increased its stake in Sysco by 24.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,199,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,714 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in Sysco by 29,610.4% during the first quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,431,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after buying an additional 1,426,332 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $85,341,000. Amundi grew its position in Sysco by 36.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,725,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,941,000 after buying an additional 995,498 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1,940.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,016,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,290,000 after purchasing an additional 966,826 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,035. The trade was a 55.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.46.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

