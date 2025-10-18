Private Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Private Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $622,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.36. The stock has a market cap of $102.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

