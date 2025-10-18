Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG is Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,076,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $60,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 484.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 41,790 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 252,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Two West Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 456,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after buying an additional 29,013 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,692,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $32.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

