Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,157 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3%

VIG stock opened at $215.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $218.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.98.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.