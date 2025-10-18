Private Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Private Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Business Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 901,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,392,000 after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 367,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,127 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,233,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.26. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

