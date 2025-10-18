Aspiriant LLC Sells 1,328 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Aspiriant LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,724,000 after purchasing an additional 316,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $110.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.86 and its 200 day moving average is $110.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

