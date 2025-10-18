iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,932,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,183,000 after purchasing an additional 846,406 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of IJH opened at $64.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.73. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

