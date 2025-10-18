WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.31.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $184.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.76. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $201.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.