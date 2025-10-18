Bridges Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 11,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average is $89.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

