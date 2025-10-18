Praxis Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,510 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2,280.8% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $1,969,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,278.44. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $151,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,971.50. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,663. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.2%

DAL stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 7.36%.The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 10.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. HSBC increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.20 to $73.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.53.

Get Our Latest Report on DAL

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.