Empirical Asset Management LLC Acquires 117 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 151,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 65,366 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

TLT opened at $91.20 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

