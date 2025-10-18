Hartline Investment Corp Purchases Shares of 174,764 Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 174,764 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,305,000. Uber Technologies comprises about 1.9% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,590,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,353 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,863,545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967,705 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,401,873,000 after acquiring an additional 720,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $995,801,000 after acquiring an additional 394,157 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $92.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $192.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,821 shares of company stock worth $58,659,491 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.