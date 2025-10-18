Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 2,224 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $12,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 1.1% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,158,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,702,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the second quarter valued at $2,820,000. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 33.9% in the second quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in CocaCola by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.69.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.73. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $294.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

