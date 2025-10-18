Lutz Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 344,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,721 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $35,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.50. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.60.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

