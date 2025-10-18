Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Stock Holdings Increased by Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc.

Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 5.0% of Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,434,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 667,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,388,000 after buying an additional 195,694 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 106.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 354,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after buying an additional 182,424 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,174,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,717,000 after buying an additional 176,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 480,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,886,000 after buying an additional 153,529 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $205.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.