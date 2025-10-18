UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Stock Position Lifted by Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.0%

UNH opened at $356.53 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.38 and a 200-day moving average of $344.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $322.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 target price (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.13.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

