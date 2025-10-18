Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 31,111 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,111 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for about 0.9% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,587,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,293,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Snowflake by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 60,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,900,134,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 7,551 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total transaction of $1,670,583.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 153,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899,720.24. The trade was a 4.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,892,000. The trade was a 10.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,182,434 shares of company stock valued at $270,280,661. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $240.68 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.23 and a 12 month high of $255.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.71.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

