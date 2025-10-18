Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 76.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,877. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,129,506.30. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $178.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.52 and a 200 day moving average of $142.87. The stock has a market cap of $422.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

