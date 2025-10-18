Fiserv, Inc. $FI Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 293,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $50,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in Fiserv by 218.5% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 178.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.98. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.84 and a 1 year high of $238.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $167.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.