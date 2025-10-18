Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 208,350 Shares of ResMed Inc. $RMD

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 208,350 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ResMed were worth $63,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.91.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $27,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,675.72. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.85, for a total transaction of $2,265,345.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,314,967.20. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,514 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD stock opened at $267.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.12. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.92 and a 52 week high of $293.81.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.