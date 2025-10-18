NIKE, Inc. $NKE Stock Position Raised by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 952.6% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 53.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,052.92. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.9%

NIKE stock opened at $67.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $83.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.05%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

