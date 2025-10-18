Aon plc $AON Stock Holdings Increased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $41,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AON by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth $785,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,535,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $346.74 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $323.73 and a 1-year high of $412.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.44.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on AON from $427.00 to $419.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $426.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

