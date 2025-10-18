Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 6,356 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the period. Datadog makes up about 1.1% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares during the period. LBP AM SA increased its stake in Datadog by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 419,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after purchasing an additional 120,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,112,000 after purchasing an additional 156,152 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Datadog by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 58,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $15,526,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total transaction of $1,286,983.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 364,449 shares in the company, valued at $59,252,118.42. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 41,468 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.94, for a total value of $6,259,179.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 438,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,245,301.90. This represents a 8.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,491,232 shares of company stock worth $202,904,731 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $152.87 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $170.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 436.78, a PEG ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Datadog from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.