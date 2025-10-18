Robinson Value Management Ltd. Sells 9,618 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Robinson Value Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,618 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 2.3% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,940,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,748,000 after purchasing an additional 339,286 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797,066 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,405 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,571,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,776,000 after acquiring an additional 521,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,467,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,929,000 after acquiring an additional 616,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.9%

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $79.63 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $81.34. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average is $64.70.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

