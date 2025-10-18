Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,039,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,622,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,950,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after acquiring an additional 418,431 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $181,585,000 after acquiring an additional 381,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,418,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $861,961,000 after acquiring an additional 249,098 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,586,306. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG opened at $139.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $186.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.91.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

