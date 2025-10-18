Robinson Value Management Ltd. Sells 260 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Omnicom Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 230.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of OMC stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%.The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.