Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $825,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $330,881,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $731,036,000 after buying an additional 2,576,383 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 56.2% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,931,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,257,000 after buying an additional 1,054,301 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7,805.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 825,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,822,000 after buying an additional 814,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 339.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,381,000 after buying an additional 709,648 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE EW opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.16. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $64.89 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

