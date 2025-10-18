Mattson Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Edison International $EIX

Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 159.6% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 66.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $56.75 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $88.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.40.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

