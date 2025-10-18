Empirical Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Empirical Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,121.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total value of $1,501,473.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,614.32. This represents a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,353,394.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,744.15. The trade was a 34.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,737 shares of company stock valued at $16,798,825. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:NOW opened at $904.57 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $188.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.93, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $910.30 and a 200-day moving average of $934.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

