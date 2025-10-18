Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Sells 2,766 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,155,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 291,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of URI stock opened at $979.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $1,021.47. The stock has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $950.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $797.07.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $952.00 to $1,194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas set a $900.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,128.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $956.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.