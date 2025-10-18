Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Acquired by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,191,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1,242.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 48,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 45,042 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,617,755 shares of company stock valued at $653,694,973. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $149.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.81. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $166.10. The company has a market capitalization of $100.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

