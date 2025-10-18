Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,267,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274,853 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,971,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,375,000 after buying an additional 1,055,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,356,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,813,000 after buying an additional 992,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1,380.2% during the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 860,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,928,000 after purchasing an additional 802,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $59.97 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average of $57.55.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 313.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

