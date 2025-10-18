Hoese & Co LLP Invests $54,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 175 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,638,000 after buying an additional 20,467 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $281.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.62 and a 1-year high of $329.93. The stock has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

