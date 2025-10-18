MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Sells 93 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $377.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,700. This trade represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,769 shares of company stock worth $36,428,967 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $291.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.71 and its 200 day moving average is $215.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $832.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

