Progressive Investment Management Corp Sells 122 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Progressive Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,654 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.0% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in Salesforce by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $243.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.38 and its 200-day moving average is $257.87.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $536,332.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,839,361,179.27. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,521,495 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.