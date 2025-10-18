SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 487,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 386,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after acquiring an additional 16,928 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 174,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 26,572 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average of $52.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $56.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

