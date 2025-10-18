Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after acquiring an additional 63,481 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,638,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $478.24 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $488.51. The stock has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $470.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.89.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

