Private Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 99 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at $20,878,047.14. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $727,989.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,786.36. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,824 in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $211.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The company has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.23.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

