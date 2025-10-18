Aspiriant LLC Sells 663 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Aspiriant LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.91 and a 1 year high of $110.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.3674 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

