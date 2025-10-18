Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $300.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $308.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

