Aspiriant LLC Sells 295 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Aspiriant LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $140.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $142.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

