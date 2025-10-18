WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

