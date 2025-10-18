Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,030 The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,030 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,830 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 9,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 9,925 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $110.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

